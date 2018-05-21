Tyrone O. Ross, 29, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Sunday, May 20, 2018, on a charge of knowingly exposing another to HIV, a parole warrant on a charge of knowingly exposing another to HIV, and a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, May 20, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 21, 2018 08:40 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, May 20, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests shown are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

