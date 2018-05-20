Tabatha Elaine Knobbe, 35, was arrested May 19, 2018, by Biloxi police on a charge of simple assault on medial personnel.
Tabatha Elaine Knobbe, 35, was arrested May 19, 2018, by Biloxi police on a charge of simple assault on medial personnel. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Tabatha Elaine Knobbe, 35, was arrested May 19, 2018, by Biloxi police on a charge of simple assault on medial personnel. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, May 19, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 20, 2018 10:07 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, May 19, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  