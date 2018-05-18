Search is on for 1 of 2 suspects after 2 men shot in Saucier, sheriff says

Gunfire wounded two men in a shooting Friday afternoon on Old Scarborough Road, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Investigators were gathering information to figure out who fired the shots in the rural neighborhood. The road is off Scarborough Road, north of East Wortham Road.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and the other was shot in each shoulder, Peterson said.
The shooting was in the yard of a home, he said.
The wounded men were driven to Robinwood One Stop gas station on U.S. 49, where ambulances met them and took the men to a hospital, Peterson said.
Peterson told the Sun Herald about 4:30 p.m. Friday that one suspect is in custody and one of the victims has been flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center. Peterson has not yet identified the suspects or elaborated on the severity of the men who were shot.
A possible motive has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-865-7092 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Sun Herald reporter Patrick Ochs contributed to this report.
