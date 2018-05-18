Pit bull attacks Gulfport 9-year-old in the face, cops say

A 9-year-old girl was bitten in the face by a pit bull on May 12 at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of 28th Street, Gulfport police reported Friday.
The pit bull was loose in the Regency Way Apartments complex and the girl was playing with the dog when it bit her about 5:30 p.m., Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The mother reported the bite to police Saturday after taking her daughter to a hospital for treatment, Fulks said. The girl required stitches, but her injuries were not considered life threatening, he said.
Gulfport Animal Control made a report of the incident and misdemeanor charges of vicious animal and dog at large were filed against the owner, later determined to be Shyia Tippens, Fulks said.
Tippens, who also lives at the complex, turned herself in to police Thursday, Fulks said.
The dog, Fulks said, has the proper documents regarding rabies vaccinations and was quarantined at its residence.
Gulfport police wants to urge residents to use caution when around dogs that do not belong to them.
Comments