Boyfriend arrested after cops heard a woman screaming for help, Gulfport police say

Patrol officers were in the 1100 block of 28th Street when they heard a woman screaming for help and followed the sound of her voice.
They saw a dispute between a man and a woman in a neighborhood near Broadmoor Place and broke it up, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The woman told officers that Rodney Lamar Cook had tried to strangle her, Fulks said.
The woman had injuries on her face and neck, injuries consistent with a strangulation attempt, he said.
Cook and the woman are in a relationship, Fulks said.
Police arrested Cook, 37, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Cook was booked at the Harrison County jail and held on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Diane Ladner.
The investigation continues. Police want to hear from anyone with information that can help, Fulks said.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Or give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, or give a tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
