Rodney Lamar Cook, 37, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Thursday, May 17, 2018, on a charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of fleeing in a vehicle/resisting/obstructing arrest and contempt of court/bench warrant/failure to appear for court.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 17, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 18, 2018 10:13 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, May 17, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

