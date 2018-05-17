Gulfport police were looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run. A woman just turned herself in.

A 34-year-old Gulfport woman has turned herself in after Wednesday's fatal hit-and-run, police say.
Erica Chantelle Kelly was arrested at the police station about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
On Wednesday, police found a man unresponsive about 12:53 a.m. in the road in the 400 block of Live Oak Avenue, Fulks said.
The man, later identified as 49-year-old Deavours Ross, suffered critical injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Fulks said.
He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and later died from his injuries.
Police were unable to identify the vehicle or driver at the time.
Kelly was held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
