Robbery charge dropped after Ocean Springs teen found hiding in closet

Charges have been dropped against a robbery suspect, Ocean Springs police confirmed Thursday.
Capt. William Jackson said the lead investigator in the case chose to drop the robbery charge against Zi'Shon Darrcel Hunt on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old was previously identified as a suspect in an alleged robbery Saturday night at the Quick Stop gas station on Government Street in Ocean Springs. He was arrested at his apartment Sunday.
Hunt's father, Deshaud Jones, provided a statement to the Sun Herald regarding the charge being dropped: "Police need to properly investigate before they just run with a person's initial word on an accusation. How all of this was handled, because they didn't do a proper investigation, has led to more hurt than anything for our family. One, our character has been decimated. My son's business was just getting off the ground and he has lost a lot of customers.
Hunt, an Ocean Springs High School graduate, recently started his own business, Express Bubbles Mobile Detail and Car Wash, and has lost business because of the charge, Jones said.
Jackson said it's possible the case could still go before a grand jury in the fall.
