Benjamin Fraise, 39, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a hold for MDOC while on supervision for a conviction on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 17, 2018 09:00 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

