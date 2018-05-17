He molested a child five times, Gulfport police say

Police arrested Anthony Kemon Devon Davis, 23, Wednesday on five counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
On May 5 and 7, the Gulfport Police Department was contacted regarding three complaints of Davis touching a child. There were three victims under the age of 10, police said.
Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Davis after an investigation by a Gulfport detective. The children were known to Davis through friends and family.
On May 16, Davis traveled to the Gulfport Police Department and turned himself in to police.
Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $50,000 total.
This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 877-787-5898.
Comments