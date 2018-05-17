Anthony Kemon Devon Davis
Anthony Kemon Devon Davis Gulfport Police
Anthony Kemon Devon Davis Gulfport Police

Crime

He molested a child five times, Gulfport police say

By Robin Fitzgerald And Yolanda Cruz

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

ycruz@sunherald.com

May 17, 2018 09:12 AM

Gulfport

Police arrested Anthony Kemon Devon Davis, 23, Wednesday on five counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes.

On May 5 and 7, the Gulfport Police Department was contacted regarding three complaints of Davis touching a child. There were three victims under the age of 10, police said.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Davis after an investigation by a Gulfport detective. The children were known to Davis through friends and family.

On May 16, Davis traveled to the Gulfport Police Department and turned himself in to police.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $50,000 total.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 877-787-5898.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews. Yolanda Cruz, 228-896-2340 or @_YolandaCruz_

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Video by John D. Simmons

  Comments  