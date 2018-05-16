58-year-old man accused of touching 6-year-old girl, Harrison County sheriff says

A 58-year-old man is being held on a charge of touching a child for lustful purposes after police say he "touched" a 6-year-old girl.
Parents reported Monday that their 6-year-old girl told them she had been touched, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Through the investigation and interviews, deputies identified the 58-year-old man as the suspect, Peterson said.
A warrant was obtained for the man and Long Beach police arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday.
The man is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $150,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-897-1474 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crime cases unless they are arrested on more than one charge, have been indicted or are in a position of trust, such as a teacher, a coach or a doctor.
Comments