58-year-old man accused of touching 6-year-old girl, Harrison County sheriff says

By Patrick Ochs

May 16, 2018 03:59 PM

A 58-year-old man is being held on a charge of touching a child for lustful purposes after police say he "touched" a 6-year-old girl.

Parents reported Monday that their 6-year-old girl told them she had been touched, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Through the investigation and interviews, deputies identified the 58-year-old man as the suspect, Peterson said.

A warrant was obtained for the man and Long Beach police arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The man is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $150,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-897-1474 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898.

The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crime cases unless they are arrested on more than one charge, have been indicted or are in a position of trust, such as a teacher, a coach or a doctor.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

