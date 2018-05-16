Terrell Lee Miller Jr., 38, was arrested by a Harrison County constable on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on an order to return to court on a charge of auto burglary while serving a sentence on a conviction of sell/transfer/distribute/possess with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Terrell Lee Miller Jr., 38, was arrested by a Harrison County constable on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on an order to return to court on a charge of auto burglary while serving a sentence on a conviction of sell/transfer/distribute/possess with intent to sell a controlled substance. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, May 15, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 16, 2018 03:18 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

