After realizing $100 bill was fake, man admits firing into a car full of people at Saucier apartments

Robert Daniel Foxen has admitted firing shots at a car in a Saucier apartment complex, where a passenger was struck in the back of the head with a bullet.

In guilty pleas to multiple charges Tuesday, Foxen told a judge he did it because someone in the car had given him a counterfeit $100 bill, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a news release.

The shooting occurred Feb. 14, 2017, at Robinwood Apartments on Old Highway 49.

Witnesses and evidence show Foxen fired at the vehicle as it left the apartments, and three rounds struck the vehicle, said ADA Jason Josef, who prosecuted the case.

"One of the rounds struck a backseat passenger in the head," Josef said. "Although the victim has recovered, he still has headaches and lingering pain from his injury."

One person who was in the car and a resident of the complex recognized Foxen from a photo line-up, Josef said.

Harrison County sheriff's investigators arrested Foxen after he was extradited from Alabama.

One of the passengers was 16, the sheriff said at the time. Two people were wounded, though one's injuries were minor.

In a separate charge, Foxen had been found with a stolen .45-caliber pistol in a traffic stop in Gulfport on Nov. 8, 2016, Josef said. The pistol was reported stolen a month earlier.

On Tuesday, Foxen told the judge he had bought the firearm for a low price on the black market and believed it was stolen, Josef said.

Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced him on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Bourgeois ordered a combined 25-year sentence, with 15 years to be served in prison.

Smith commended the sheriff's department and witnesses for identifying Foxen quickly.

"Even though the shooter was initially unknown, with the help of witnesses, the sheriff's department was able to determine his identity within hours and arrest him within days," Smith said.

Two people were arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to the shooting. Smith said their trials are pending.