He met a woman through social media and ended up shot in the stomach, Gulfport police say

A 25-year-old man planned to meet up with a woman he met on social media but instead was shot in the stomach, Gulfport police say.
Three people now have been arrested and face armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.
The man reportedly was called to the 1700 block of 65th Avenue on May 8 to meet a woman he "knew" from social media, Gulfport Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
While there, Fulks said, two armed men approached him, demanded his property and shot him.
The man drove himself to the hospital about 3 a.m. and was treated, Fulks said.
Arron Maiella Boudreaux, 22, of Gulfport, was arrested about 3:15 a.m. Saturday by Gulfport officers, Fulks said, while Aundrea Lashann Mitchell, of Ocean Springs, and James Earl Walker III, of Jayess, both 19, were arrested Monday in Columbia by police.
All three face one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault with total bond amounts at $300,000, set by Harrison County Justice court Judge Melvin Ray.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898.
