Teen robbery suspect didn't think cops would find his hiding place, Ocean Springs police say

An 18-year-old robbery suspect hoped he could hide from authorities, but he was arrested Sunday at his apartment, Ocean Springs police say.
A man was leaving the Quick Stop gas station on Government Street in Ocean Springs just after 10 p.m. Saturday when a man knocked him to the ground, repeatedly punched and kicked him and demanded money, Capt. William Jackson said.
Police identified Zishon Darrcel Hunt as the accused robber, Jackson said, and later showed up at his apartment.
While doing a routine sweep of Hunt's apartment, they found him hiding in his closet, Jackson said.
Hunt is being held at the Ocean Springs jail while he awaits his initial appearance.
Anyone who has more information regarding the alleged robbery is asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.
Comments