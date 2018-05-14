He was beaten with AK-47s after going to the wrong apartment, Ocean Springs police say

A man hoped to catch up with an old friend Saturday night but instead was sent to the hospital after two men beat him with AK-47 rifles, Ocean Springs police say.
The 24-year-old man planned to visit a friend at the Fort Bayou Apartments and Condominiums complex about 10:06 p.m., Ocean Springs Capt. William Jackson said in a press release.
The man told police he mistakenly went to the wrong apartment and when he started to walk to the correct apartment two men with AK-47s jumped out from behind a dumpster, Jackson said.
The Ocean Springs man was knocked to the ground and beat with the guns, as well as punched and kicked, Jackson said. During the struggle, the man's cellphone was stolen along with a phone holder that held his credit cards and driver's license.
The man suffered multiple bruises to his entire body but is expected to make a full recovery, Jackson said.
He said one of the men was 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 and the other was 5-foot-10 but he was unable to provide more identification, Jackson said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
