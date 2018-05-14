Christopher Joshua Davidson, 28, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Sunday, May 13, 2018, on a hold for MDOC on a parole warrant on a malicious mischief conviction and on a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/bench warrant/failure to appear.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, May 13, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 14, 2018 08:28 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, May 13, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

