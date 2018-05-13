Aaron Maiella Boudreaux Jr., 22, was arrested May 12, 2018, by Gulfport police on a charge of armed robbery and a charge of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.
Aaron Maiella Boudreaux Jr., 22, was arrested May 12, 2018, by Gulfport police on a charge of armed robbery and a charge of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, May 12, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 13, 2018 10:02 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, May 12, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

