Officials identify suspect in early morning Jackson County hostage situation, standoff

Officials have released the identity of the suspect involved in a five-hour standoff with Jackson County Sheriff's deputies early Saturday morning in the Latimer community.
Steven Kyle, Harris, 27, was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 4:30 a.m., the department received complaints of shots fired in the Oak View Circle neighborhood.
Deputies arrived at Harris' home, who had barricaded himself inside the house with a gun holding his girlfriend hostage.
Deputies got the woman out of the house through the garage, Ezell said. The girlfriend told deputies Harris was upset because one of his friends had been arrested.
Ezell says Jackson County Emergency Services Unit tried unsuccessfully to communicate with Harris. After several hours, tear gas was fired into the house, causing Harris to exit around 9:30 a.m.
Sheriff's Office PIO Marcia Hill said Harris was taken to a nearby hospital by deputies to be assessed after his arrest.
