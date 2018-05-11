FBI offers $10,000 reward after three Gulf Coast banks robbed

For several weeks Gulf Coast authorities have been searching for a man accused of robbing three different Walmarts. Now the FBI is getting involved.
The FBI is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Terry Madison III.
Madison is 5-foot-8, 135 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on his hands and arms, according to the FBI. He also goes by the nicknames "Lil T" and "TT."
The New Orleans man reportedly robbed a Money Center inside Hammond, Louisiana's Walmart on West Thomas Street on April 14, Hammond Detective Lyle Newell told the Sun Herald on Tuesday.
Within about an hour May 2, Madison robbed the Woodforest banks inside the Waveland Walmart and the money center inside Picayune's Walmart, authorities said.
All three robberies were very similar, according to police.
In Hammond, Madison reportedly walked around the Walmart, shoplifted a backpack and entered the Money Center, where he handed the teller a note demanding money, Newell said.
When the teller hesitated, Madison "acted like he was going to pull a gun out of his waistband," Newell said.
The teller then gave Madison an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the store in a white Dodge Avenger.
Waveland police Chief David Allen told the Sun Herald on May 2 that the city's Walmart had been robbed about 2:50 p.m. Picayune assistant police Chief Jeremy Magri said their Walmart had also been hit about an hour later by a man matching the same description. He later identified Madison, saying his Louisiana license plate number is 632-BCS.
Picayune and Waveland investigators said Madison was on his phone during both robberies and never actually flashed a weapon. Like in Hammond, Madison shoplifted a backpack from the store before entering the bank, Allen said. Madison also used the backpack he stole during the Waveland robbery in the Picayune theft, Magri said.
FBI spokesman Brett Carr said Madison is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Madison should contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.
