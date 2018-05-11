Surveillance video captures fatal shootout between Jackson cop and 2 brothers

A fatal shooting between a Jackson police officer and two men early Wednesday morning was caught on video.
WAPT has posted gas station surveillance that shows the deadly shootout.
The video shows the officer next to a vehicle, talking to the driver with his door open.
The two begin to struggle shortly after the driver — identified by WAPT as 30-year-old Elliott Reed — steps out of the SUV.
As Reed and the officer continue to struggle away from the vehicle, the passenger, 26-year-old Chauncy Reed, follows with what appears to be a gun aimed at his brother and the officer.
The officer retreats behind his patrol car and the two Reeds are shown getting back into the SUV as the window of the driver's door appears to shatter.
Elliott Reed later died of his injuries, according to the Clarion Ledger's Therese Apel.
Chauncy Reed is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and capital murder.
On Friday, officials at the Hinds County jail in Raymond told local media Chauncy Reed was accidentally released from jail Thursday night, the Associated Press reported.
The man was taken back into custody "hours later," according to the AP, and is now jailed in Madison County.
Chauncy Reed faces a capital murder charge because "his decision to shoot caused his brother's death," police said.
The shooting happened at the Valero gas station in the 900 block of Cooper Road. The shooting happened during a traffic stop, the Clarion Ledger reported.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
