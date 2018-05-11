He kept one hand on the wheel while he attacked a woman, Jackson County sheriff says

A 22-year-old man assaulted a woman as he drove a vehicle, keeping one hand on the wheel and using the other to strike her repeatedly and choke her, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
The woman later told deputies she and Kasi Havard had been riding on Mississippi 614 on Thursday when he began to hit her and then he choked her.
The woman said she made her escape when Havard pulled into the parking lot at H&H Chevron on Mississippi 63, Ezell said. The woman grabbed a gun from the car and ran into the store, trying to hide from Havard, he said.
Store officials called for help at 3:19 p.m. The woman allowed a manager to take the gun from her and put it in the store office, Ezell said.
Deputies arrived and listed the woman's injuries as bruising on her neck and arms.
Havard had run off on foot, but a deputy found him coming out of woods in the 2300 block of Wade-Vancleave Road, Ezell said.
Havard faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, but the allegation of choking makes the assault charge a felony.
Havard was taken to the Jackson County jail and was being held with no bond pending a court hearing.
What prompted the attack wasn't clear from an initial report, Ezell said. An investigator was planning to interview the woman, Friday.
