South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 10, 2018

Tyler Michael Harris, 30, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 10, 2018, on an order to appear in court on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of sell/transfer/distribute/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; a bonding company surrendered him on misdemeanor charges of probation violation, careless driving, possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle and no driver's license. Harrison County Adult Detention Center