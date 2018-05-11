Tyler Michael Harris, 30, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 10, 2018, on an order to appear in court on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of sell/transfer/distribute/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; a bonding company surrendered him on misdemeanor charges of probation violation, careless driving, possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle and no driver's license.
Tyler Michael Harris, 30, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 10, 2018, on an order to appear in court on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of sell/transfer/distribute/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; a bonding company surrendered him on misdemeanor charges of probation violation, careless driving, possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle and no driver's license. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Tyler Michael Harris, 30, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 10, 2018, on an order to appear in court on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of sell/transfer/distribute/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; a bonding company surrendered him on misdemeanor charges of probation violation, careless driving, possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle and no driver's license. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 10, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 11, 2018 09:37 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, May 10, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  