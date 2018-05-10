After Gulfport man found dead in a ditch, coroner releases cause of death

Kevin Schroeder's body was found in a shallow ditch in Gulfport the morning of April 30, but investigators declined to comment at the time on the cause of death.
Harrison County coroner Gary Hargrove announced Thursday the 29-year-old's official cause of death is accidental drowning.
Gulfport police responded to the 500 block of 34th Street near A Avenue early on April 30 and taped off the area.
A small amount of water remained in the shallow and muddy ditch when the Sun Herald arrived to the scene.
At the time, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said his department was working jointly with the coroner's office in the "joint death investigation."
No further information regarding Schroeder's death has been released.
Comments