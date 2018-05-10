Telisha Dinale McLemore, 36, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, on probation warrants on two convictions on forgery and one conviction on credit card fraud.
Telisha Dinale McLemore, 36, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, on probation warrants on two convictions on forgery and one conviction on credit card fraud. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Telisha Dinale McLemore, 36, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, on probation warrants on two convictions on forgery and one conviction on credit card fraud. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 10, 2018 10:50 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, May 9, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets. The felony arrests are only charges.

They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

  Comments  