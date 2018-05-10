Gulfport man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputies is arrested on a felony

A man accused of driving impaired in a crash that injured two Harrison County deputies now faces a felony charge.
Gulfport police had arrested Tommie Ray McFarland, 57, of Gulfport, after a May 5 crash at U.S. 49 and O'Neal Road. His initial charge was DUI second offense, though police at the time said the charge could be upgraded.
Police arrested McFarland on two counts of aggravated DUI at his home on Wednesday, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds at a total of $200,000. McFarland was booked at the Harrison County jail Wednesday night.
Police said a Harrison County deputy was driving a patrol car south on U.S. 49 on Saturday night and a reserve deputy when the crash occurred.
McFarland's Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on 49 and tried to turn left onto O'Neal, striking the patrol car, police said.
All three were injured.
McFarland was convicted of DUI in Nevada in 2012, police said.
