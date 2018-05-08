She helped a Pascagoula man after he shot someone to death, police say

The suspect in a fatal shooting on Dupont Avenue late Friday night has turned himself in and police say they have arrested a woman who they say was an accessory.
Rouvell Jerome "Rudy" Thigpen, turned himself in on a murder charge Monday in the killing of 31-year-old Lorenzo Biggs.
Police then arrested Octavia Williams-Biggs on a charge of accessory after the fact, Police Capt. Doug Adams said Tuesday.
Both are 28 years old.
Biggs was shot in the chest and a leg at a home on Dupont and died at Singing River Hospital. The neighborhood is west of Market Street.
Adams declined to say how Williams-Biggs was involved, but said the investigation continues and her charge could be upgraded.
Police have said Thigpen is the boyfriend of Bigg's estranged wife. Police declined to confirm if Williams-Biggs is that woman.
Thigpen was being held at the Jackson County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Williams-Biggs was being held with no bond pending a court appearance.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
