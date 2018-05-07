She passed out as her boyfriend strangled her at a Biloxi hotel, but it didn't end there, cops say

A woman met her boyfriend at a Coast hotel Sunday and ended up being attacked and held against her will, Biloxi police say.
Officers responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of U.S. 90 after receiving a call from the victim saying she'd been held against her will since 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Maj. Chris De Back said.
The victim, identified as a woman in her 30s, told police she was meeting 25-year-old Ryan Wesley Chipman, her boyfriend, at a hotel but when she showed up "he immediately began assaulting her several times by punching, slapping and strangling her," De Back said.
She lost consciousness as a result of the beating, De Back said, and tried to call 911 several times but Chipman wouldn't let her use the phone or leave the room.
The victim escaped while Chipman was in another room and went to the hotel office and called police, De Back said.
Chipman, of Gulfport, was arrested at the hotel on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping and is being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $300,000 set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor bruising, scratches and abrasions, De Back said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
