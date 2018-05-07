Masked robbers tied up a Mexican restaurant owner, Gautier cops say

Gautier police were called to a restaurant late Sunday night and found the owner tied to a chair in his office, they say.
Police were called to El Tapatio, at 5116 Gautier Vancleave Road, about 11 p.m. Sunday and found the owner tied up, Chief Dante Elbin said in a press release.
Police received a 9-1-1 call from someone on the premise, Detective Jothan Hunter told the Sun Herald.
The owner told police two men with dark clothing and facemasks entered after the restaurant closed, tied him up and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, Elbin said.
One of the men used what the owner believes was a handgun in a threatening manner, Hunter said.
The suspects are described as being 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 with medium builds.
After reportedly robbing the restaurant, Elbin said, the two men fled on foot toward a nearby neighborhood.
Hunter said detectives are still trying to determine how the men were able to enter the restaurant.
If anyone has any information about the crime please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
