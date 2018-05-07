He struck a patrol car and injured two deputies. Gulfport police say he was driving drunk.

An impaired driver crashed into a Harrison County patrol car, injuring himself, the deputy driving the patrol car and the reserve deputy riding with him, police said.
The crash on U.S. 49 at O'Neal Road in Gulfport was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, and Gulfport police arrived to handle the investigation, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Monday.
Investigation shows that Tommie Ray McFarland, 57, of Gulfport, was traveling in a Silverado pickup truck at the intersection and failed to yield the right of way. Fulks said. McFarland turned across the highway, striking the patrol car, he said.
McFarland and the deputies were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The deputy had numerous broken bones and underwent surgery on Sunday, Sheriff Troy Peterson said. The reserve deputy had cuts on his face and broken teeth, he said.
McFarland is undergoing medical treatment and has not been booked yet at the Harrison County jail, Fulks said.
McFarland has a DUI from 2012 in Nevada. He faces a charge of DUI second offense.
It wasn't clear whether the charge would be upgraded to a felony because of the injuries to the deputies.
SunHerald.com will update this report
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments