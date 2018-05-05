Police are searching for a Moss Point man wanted in connection to a Pascagoula shooting

Pascagoula police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a Friday shooting.
Police have identified Brandon Taiwan Williams, of Moss Point, as the suspect.
Capt. Doug Adams said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Whitmore Street. One male victim was taken to Singing River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Williams should call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
