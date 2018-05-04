Moss Point police looking for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

Moss Point police need the public's help finding a shooting suspect they call "armed and dangerous."
Police responded to a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Tanner Street on Wednesday afternoon and found a man who had been shot once in a leg, Chief Brandon Ashley said.
The victim identified the alleged shooter as David Oneal Jones, 30, Ashley said.
Police later found the rifle, which had been reported stolen from a Moss Point resident in 2017, at a home on Lilly Circle.
Ashley described Jones as 160 pounds and 5-foot-7. He said there's an outstanding felony warrant on an aggravated assault for Jones.
"(Jones) should be considered armed and dangerous," Ashley said.
The victim had surgery and "is listed in guarded condition at this time," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Peters or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
