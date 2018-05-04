He took 4 'free' TVs from Waveland Walmart, cops say. Only problem is they weren't free.

Albert Morgan III walked out of Walmart with four TVs worth about $2,000 and seemingly disappeared, police say.
Police didn't know who he was until they checked with other agencies investigating shoplifting cases, Police Chief Dave Allen said.
Morgan, now 19, is accused of shoplifting with a helper at the Waveland Walmart on June 15, 2017.
Two months later, Harrison County sheriff's investigators arrested Morgan on two misdemeanor shoplifting charges. Morgan spent six months in the Harrison County jail and was released Jan. 24, its docket shows.
Looking at shoplifting suspects in several other areas helped to identify him, Allen said.
Gulfport police ran across Morgan on Thursday. A background check showed an arrest warrant from Waveland, Allen said.
This time, Morgan's shoplifting charge is a felony.
Judge P.J. Mauffray set bond his at $10,000 bond.
Morgan was released from jail Thursday night.
Morgan has two auto burglary convictions, also from 2017 arrests.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
