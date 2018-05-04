Roy Ward Jr., 27, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 3, 2018, on an order to appear in court on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon while serving time for a conviction on burglary.
Roy Ward Jr., 27, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 3, 2018, on an order to appear in court on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon while serving time for a conviction on burglary. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 3, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 04, 2018 10:24 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, May 3, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

