Kevin Thompson
Kevin Thompson Gulfport Police Department
Kevin Thompson Gulfport Police Department

Crime

He broke in and assaulted his ex and her daughter, Gulfport police say

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

May 03, 2018 05:59 PM

Gulfport police are searching for a man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her teenage daughter.

Kevin Demond Thompson, 41, forced his way into his ex's home before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Knox Street, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. He assaulted the woman and her teenage daughter before fleeing, he said.

A detective responded and warrants were issued for aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault and burglary, Fulks said.

Thompson is described as being 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with short black hair, Fulks said, adding the man "is believed to frequent the city of Moss Point."

If anyone has information regarding the location of Thompson, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

  Comments  