He broke in and assaulted his ex and her daughter, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police are searching for a man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her teenage daughter.
Kevin Demond Thompson, 41, forced his way into his ex's home before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Knox Street, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. He assaulted the woman and her teenage daughter before fleeing, he said.
A detective responded and warrants were issued for aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault and burglary, Fulks said.
Thompson is described as being 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with short black hair, Fulks said, adding the man "is believed to frequent the city of Moss Point."
If anyone has information regarding the location of Thompson, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.
Comments