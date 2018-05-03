They used a $100 bill at Family Dollar and now Biloxi cops want to find them

Biloxi police need help identifying a couple they say used a counterfeit $100.
A man and woman entered the Family Dollar together April 1 and purchased items using the fake money, Maj. Chris De Back said.
The couple then left in a black SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner with "aftermarket" tires and were last seen traveling south on Lorraine Road, De Back said.
He described the woman as wearing a red top and blue jeans with tattoos on her left arm and across her back. He said the man wore a gray shirt with black pants, black tennis shoes and a white hat with a yellow bill.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, Officer Kit Manning at 228-702-3059, or the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
