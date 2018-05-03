Remi Pickrom, 24, was arrested May 2, 2018, by Biloxi Police on charge of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine. He also has two felony probation warrants charging him with failure to stop a motor vehicle and transfer of a controlled substance. And he faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and no drivers license.
Remi Pickrom, 24, was arrested May 2, 2018, by Biloxi Police on charge of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine. He also has two felony probation warrants charging him with failure to stop a motor vehicle and transfer of a controlled substance. And he faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and no drivers license. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 2, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 03, 2018 09:48 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

