They punched her in the face and then held her at gunpoint while robbing her, Gautier cops say

Two women are accused of beating up another woman and stealing her belongings at gunpoint, Gautier police say.
Police received a complaint after 11 p.m. April 25 that a woman had been robbed at gunpoint, Lt. Jerry Killingsworth said.
Upon investigating, Killingsworth said, police determined the victim had been repeatedly punched in the face at one of the suspects' homes on Laurelglen Road before the two suspects stole two purses and a cell phone.
He said the victim escaped after the alleged assault and called police, identifying the suspects.
Warrants were issued, Killingsworth said, and Stephanie Lynn Valentine, 29, and 45-year-old Leslie Jean Hester were arrested early the next morning on armed robbery charges.
The victim described one of the purses as a Michael Kors but was unsure of the other brand, Killingsworth said, adding the contents of both purses were a bunch of random "stuff."
He said the victim refused treatment for her injuries. Both purses were recovered, Killingsworth said.
Valentine and Hester were held at the Jackson County jail in lieu of bonds set at $25,000 apiece.
