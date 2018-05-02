A juvenile was taken to a Gulfport hospital. What they found next got the cops involved.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Gulfport man, accused of choking a juvenile.
The minor was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport at 1:37 p.m. Sunday, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The juvenile's age and sex are being withheld to protect the minor's privacy, Fulks said.
The hospital called police and an investigation led to the arrest of Emmanuel Lee McClendon about 6 p.m., Fulks said.
McClendon faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $20,000.
Police released no details on what prompted the alleged assault.
An aggravated domestic assault charge applies to different situations involving relatives or people connected by a relationship, past or present.
