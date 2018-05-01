She was mad, so she plowed her car into a former friend, Moss Point cops say

An 18-year-old is accused of angrily driving her Chevrolet Camaro into another female, causing the her to fly into the air and land with injuries.
Sydney Fornett, 18, had been friends with the 29-year-old woman, but they had been arguing, according to an incident report from the Moss Point Police Department.
The woman was standing in her grandparents' driveway with her mother when she was struck.
A witness told police he saw the Camaro driving down Adams Street when it stopped, backed up in a driveway on Julia Street and turned around, heading toward the woman.
The car pulled into the driveway of a home in the 4400 block of Adams, where it struck the woman, the witness said.
The woman's mother gave police the same account.
Police were called to the scene at 4:56 p.m. April 22.
Singing River Hospital staff told police the woman had a fractured and dislocated left shoulder, scrapes on her right cheek and bruises on her right knee, according to the report said.
What the dispute was about is unclear.
The woman signed a complaint against Fornett and police arrested her Monday on a charge of aggravated assault
A judge set Fornett's bond at $20,000 on Tuesday.
