'He was just trying to milk her for money,' D'Iberville cops say of Coast mechanic

Getting a transmission fixed can be an expensive experience when everything is above board, but D'Iberville cops recently arrested a mechanic who they say used his position to scam a woman out of thousands.
D'Iberville Sgt. Marty Griffin said a woman took her vehicle to an auto shop April 16 and was later contacted by Charles Louis D'Angelo III.
Without the business owner's knowledge, Griffin said, the Biloxi man told the woman she needed to pay more than $3,000 to have her vehicle fixed. D'Angelo later met the woman at a D'Iberville bank, where she withdrew the funds for the repairs and paid the man, Griffin said.
D'Angelo later contacted the woman again, this time asking for more than $1,000 to complete the repairs, Griffin said. That's when police got involved.
"He was just trying to milk her for money," Griffin said.
Before a second exchange could happen, Griffin said, D'Iberville police arrested D'Angelo on April 27 on charges of false pretense and attempted false pretense, since the second alleged transaction was never completed.
"When he arranged to meet her to get the additional payment, we were there to arrest him," Griffin said.
D'Angelo was held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 — $50,000 per charge, set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396- 4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787- 5898 and crimestoppers.com.
