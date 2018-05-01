He sneaked into a women's shower at Coast resort to watch 13-year-old girl, cops say

A 30-year-old Biloxian is accused by Jackson County deputies of watching a 13-year-old girl take a shower.
William Edward Simmons allegedly watched the girl shower at Martin's Lake Resort in in Latimer Aug. 20, 2017, and was wanted on an arrest warrant, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
The indictment accuses Simmons of going into the women's shower room at the resort while the girl was bathing, Ezell said.
A deputy found him in a traffic stop Monday on Washington Avenue. The deputy asked Dispatch to check the driver's background and found that investigators had obtained an arrest warrant for him on two counts of voyeurism "peeping Tom," Ezell said.
While searching Simmons' car, the deputy also found pills that were not prescribed to him, Ezell said.
A grand jury has indicted Simmons on the voyeurism charges.
Simmons was being held with no bond at the Jackson County jail pending a court appearance.
