Sandra Ramirez, 34, was arrested by MDOC on Monday, April 30, 2018, on a probation warrant from a drug possession conviction.
Sandra Ramirez, 34, was arrested by MDOC on Monday, April 30, 2018, on a probation warrant from a drug possession conviction.
Sandra Ramirez, 34, was arrested by MDOC on Monday, April 30, 2018, on a probation warrant from a drug possession conviction.

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, April 30, 2018

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

May 01, 2018 09:41 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, April 30, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  