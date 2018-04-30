Tulane student arrested after two women report being raped by 3 Marines near campus

A fourth man was jailed Monday after a Tulane University student and her friend reported being raped at a home near the campus recently.
Tulane University student Matthew Farrell, 22, of Potomac, Maryland, surrendered to authorities a few days after police working the case had booked U.S. Marine Corps members Alexander Davenport, Antonio Landrum, and Jared Anderson.
Farrell is suspected of sexually assaulting the two women at the center of the investigation and faces a pair of first-degree rape counts.
At a bail hearing Monday, his attorney described him as a senior at Tulane and a cadet in the school's Army ROTC.
Davenport, like Farrell, faces two counts of first-degree rape, and Anderson faces one such count. That crime usually involves overcoming a victim's resistance to sex with force or with the help of other participants, and it carries mandatory life imprisonment upon conviction.
Landrum faces one count of third-degree rape, which can happen when a victim is too intoxicated to give legal consent. That crime can carry up to 25 years in prison but has no mandatory minimum punishment.
The Marine suspects are based out of a facility in the Federal City section of Algiers. Pfc. Landrum and Lance Cpl. Anderson are assigned to the Force Headquarters Group at the base known as Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans.
Read the full story at TheAdvocate.com.
