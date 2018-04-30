Charge upgraded in fatal 3-car hit and run, D'Iberville police say

One of the charges stemming from Friday's three-vehicle hit-and-run in D'Iberville has been upgraded.
William Barney Lee was originally arrested on a charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, but D'Iberville Police Sgt. Marty Griffin said the charge was upgraded to leaving the scene of a crash causing death after a driver of one of the other vehicles died over the weekend.
The specific cause of death and identity of the deceased has not been released.
Four people in total taken to the hospital after the crash on I-110 in D'Iberville near the Rodriguez Street ramp.
Griffin said Lee, 48, of Mobile, Alabama, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic before immediately hitting the rear driver's side of a Hyundai Sonata.
Lee fled his truck but was cornered under the I-110 bridge a short time later by the occupants of the Sonata and gave up until police arrived, Griffin said.
Lee suffered minor injures, Chief Wayne Payne said, and was taken to an area hospital before being released into police custody. The occupants of the Sonata were also taken by American Medical Response to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In addition to being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond on the main charge, Lee also faces charge of expired/switched/no tag and no driver license. Those misdemeanor charges combine for an additional $662 in bonds.
Griffin said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D'Iberville Police at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestopers.com.
Comments