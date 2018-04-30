Kayla Holloway, 26, was arrested by Biloxi Police on Sunday, April 29, 2018, on a charge of grand larceny.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 29, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 30, 2018 08:54 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, April 29, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

