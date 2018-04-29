Three U.S. Marines jailed in alleged rapes of Tulane student and friend

Three U.S. Marines based in Algiers have been arrested after a Tulane University student and her friend reported being raped by multiple men at a home near the campus earlier this month, authorities said.
Lance Cpl. Alexander Davenport, 20, is accused of raping both the woman who lived at the home in the 6100 block of South Claiborne Avenue and her guest, according to court records.
Pfc. Antonio Landrum, 18, is accused of raping the woman who lived at the home, records show. Lance Cpl. Jared Anderson, 18, is accused of raping the guest.
The women were both intoxicated at a local bar the night of April 14 when they met Landrum, according to the records, which cite interviews with the women and two of the suspects.
Court documents don't identify either victim, though officials have previously described one as a Tulane student.
Landrum was at the bar with a group of a friends, and the women took an Uber ride home with him.
Accounts of what happened next differ widely.
Read the full story at The New Orleans Advocate website.
