Gulfport police search for suspect after two arrested in connection to overnight shooting

Gulfport police officers arrested two suspects and are searching for one more in relation to an overnight shooting early Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Clayton Fulks, police arrested London Shacore Taylor, 20, of Sylacaugua, Alabama, and Shannon Bernard Durr, 38, of Gulfport, both on one count of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery each.
Officers are still searching for Christopher Demitrice Henderson. Henderson is described a 26-year-old black man, 5' 8 " and weighing 170 pounds.
Saturday around 2:21 a.m., officers responded to the area of 30th Avenue and 12th Street in reference to a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an nearby hospital and was last reported as being in critical condition, Fulks said.
The investigation revealed the three suspects approached the victim with the intention to commit robbery, during which the victim was shot several times, Fulks said
Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond for Taylor at $250,000 for each count and for Durr at $100,000 for each count. Taylor and Durr were taken to Harrison County jail.
This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 877-787-5898.
