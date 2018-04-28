Devell Monroe Thomas, 29, was arrested April 27, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transfer or distribute.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, April 27, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 28, 2018 09:42 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, April 27, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

