14-year-old student said he was going to 'shoot up' West Harrison High, sheriff says

Deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy who attends West Harrison High after he made threatening statements about "shooting up the school," Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The juvenile, whose name is being withheld, was arrested Friday on charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a school session, Peterson said.
Deputies took him into custody at his home in Gulfport, the sheriff said.
School officials notified deputies about threatening remarks made earlier this week, the sheriff said. The school is on County Farm Road and has a Gulfport address but is in rural Harrison County.
Deputies took the teen to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center, Peterson said.
"Any threats such as these will be taken seriously and addressed with swift and appropriate measures," he said.
This is the 17th time South Mississippi schools have reported potential threats since February. The threats have come after a deadly shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida.
Local students have used social media to spread threats that have led to arrests across the Mississippi Coast.
In some cases, students brought a gun to school.
@robincrimenewsRobin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307,
